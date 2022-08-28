Russia’s gross buckwheat harvest to grow by 17%, rice - to fall by 13% – expert

BARNAUL, August 28. /TASS/. Russia's gross harvest of buckwheat is expected to increase by 17% to 1.68 mln tonnes by the end of 2022, while gross harvest of rice will decrease by 13% to 940,000 tonnes, according to General Director of ProZerno analytical center Vladimir Petrichenko.

"According to our estimations, the gross harvest of buckwheat will be more over 1 million tonnes, up from 915,000 tonnes last year," he said, adding, "I expect the figure [for rice] will be 940,000 tonnes, up from 1.76 million tonnes last year".

Earlier, Petrichenko said that the total gross grain harvest in Russia in 2022 could reach 145 mln tonnes, while the export potential will be 55-56 mln tonnes.