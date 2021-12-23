Zarubezhneft plans to develop gas projects in Southeast Asia, the Middle East

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Zarubezhneft is considering developing gas projects in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, Head of Business Development at the company Boris Vorontsov said in an interview with the corporate magazine.

"The company is considering the development of projects in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa," he said.

Creating a gas cluster in Algeria could become the upcoming project, Vorontsov emphasized. "State-owned company Sonatrach is our partner in these negotiations, we are jointly planning the implementation of a major gas project in the country together," he added.

In the Middle East, Zarubezhneft is looking for new assets in Egypt, Kurdistan, and Oman. In addition, the company is considering entering projects in Pakistan. In Southeast Asia, Zarubezhneft is looking at additional projects in Vietnam, Indonesia, as well as other countries of the region, Vorontsov continued.

"As for the development of the CIS cluster, the company sees Kazakhstan as the most promising market," he said.