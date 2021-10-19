Russia has nothing to do with EU’s energy crisis — envoy

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia strictly complies with its contractual obligations and has nothing to do whatsoever with the current energy crisis in the European Union, Russia’s permanent representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told an online briefing on Tuesday.

He stressed that the energy crisis in Europe was a fact of life and a result of short-sighted policies by the European Union, in particular, the European Commission.

"It is an entirely different matter that Russia has nothing to do with," he said. "Nobody denies that Russia complies with its contractual liabilities. I am referring to Gazprom in the first place, and to other providers, as well."

Chizhov said Europe had made a gross miscalculation and now found itself in a situation where its underground gas storages were empty.

"Russia has nothing against providing more [gas], but for this, concrete buyers are to contact Gazprom to submit certain requests at corresponding prices. There are no requests, because the market price is so high that they have to think twice," he added.

About the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure Chizhov said that it began on September 8 and was scheduled to be over by January 8.

"The sooner they do this [certify the gas pipeline], the better for the end consumer," he concluded.