Russian economy shows signs of moderate growth — OECD report

PARIS, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian economy is showing signs of moderate growth in 2021, experts of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said in the interim report on economic development from March to July 2021, published on Tuesday.

According to the report, China maintains the pace of economic development, India demonstrates stability, and signs of moderate growth rates are being observed in the Russian economy.

Also, moderate growth rates are observed in the United States, Japan, and Canada. According to the organization, similar signals are shown by the UK economy and the euro area. In France, the report noted, there is also a moderate growth trend, which, however, does not reach the general indicators.

The authors of the report warned that despite the gradual elimination of restrictions related to coronavirus in some countries and the development of the vaccination campaign, factors of uncertainty may continue to cause larger than usual fluctuations in the indicators of growth. According to experts, this requires caution in assessments, which should be perceived more as signals than accurate indicators of economic activity.