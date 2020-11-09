All Nord Stream 2 project participants appeal against Polish regulator’s decision

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Shell, OMV, Uniper and Engie have filed appeals against the decision made in October 2020 by Poland’s antimonopoly regulator UOKIK on termination of loan agreements on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and imposing fines on project participants, the European energy companies told TASS.

"OMV has appealed against the decision, thereby taking the position that the decision lacks any legal basis," the Austrian company said.

"Yes, Uniper has appealed against the fine from UOKiK," the company told TASS.

"ENGIE Energy Management Holding Switzerland AG (EEMHS) strongly disagrees with UOKiK’s assessment and decision. On 5 November 2020, EEMHS appealed against the decision," the Engie’s press service said.

Shell submitted its appeal on November 5. Gazprom did the same on November 4.

On October 7, the Polish regulator UOKiK made the decision to impose a fine on the Russian gas holding Gazprom and five European companies cooperating with it and demanded termination of agreements made under the project between Nord Stream 2 AG and Gazprom and European investors - OMV, Wintershall, Engie, Shell and Uniper.