Russia opens air service with Serbia, Cuba

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian air carriers are given the opportunity to fly to Serbia and Cuba from October 15, the Federal Air Transport Service said in its comment.

"In accordance with decisions of the Russian government, airlines and aviation authorities of foreign countries were duly informed about the restart of flights with Serbia and Cuba from October 15 and with Japan from November 1," the regulator’s press service said.

The response center earlier informed that the air service with Japan will resume from November 1, without indicating specific dates of flights restart with Serbia and Cuba.

Azur Air airline informed earlier in the day that it plans to start flights to Cuba from November 4. Concerning Serbia, Aeroflot opened sales of tickets for flights from Moscow to Belgrade, with the first one scheduled for October 29.

Russia halted scheduled air service with other countries in spring 2020 because of the pandemic. Flights partly restarted from summer 2020 to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, the UK, Switzerland, Tanzania and Maldives, with restrictions applying to certain routes.