Russia resumes flights with Serbia, Cuba, Japan

Flights Moscow-Belgrade, Moscow-Cayo Coco and Moscow-Santa Clara will be operated twice a week. Three flights will fly to Japan from November 1: two from Moscow to Tokyo and one from Vladivostok to Tokyo.

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Considering the decisions by the operational headquarters, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on the resumption of air service with Serbia, Cuba and Japan on a reciprocal basis, an official at the headquarters announced on Wednesday.

"The decision was made on the basis of the previously voiced criteria (40 new cases of coronavirus infection within 14 days per 100,000 population, no more than 1% of the daily increase in new cases in 14 days and the prevalence rate of new coronavirus infection in seven days no more than 1) as well as on the base of the principles of reciprocity," the headquarters said.

Russia halted regular passenger flights with other countries in late March due to the pandemic. Since summer, it has partially resumed flights to the following countries: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, UAE, Turkey, Great Britain, Switzerland, Tanzania and the Maldives. However, some of the routes are subject to restrictions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 38.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, more than 1.08 million people have died.

To date, a total of 1,340,409 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,039,705 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 23,205 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.