Government sources money to support households in challenging conditions — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 13. /TASS/. Funds are raised to support citizens and the economy in the challenging situation for the budget, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The situation is challenging for the budget. I mean the price collapse for our traditional export commodities — oil and other energy resources. Prices fell; budget revenues declined significantly," the head of state said. "We nevertheless prospect for sources to support our citizens, the economy at large and individual sectors, individual companies," Putin said.

"If we do this, then we should carry all [support measures] through, otherwise the deliverable we expect and people expect from us will not be achieved," the head of state noted.