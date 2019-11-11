Hainan's medical tourism zone signs international contracts at Shanghai trade fair

HAIKOU, November 11. /TASS/. The leaders of the Lecheng Medical Tourism Experimental Zone signed partnership contracts with 10 medical organizations and institutions worth 200 million yuan (over $ 28.5 million) in Shanghai during the second China International Import Exhibition (CIIE), the Hainan Broadcasting Group (HBG) reported.

The agreements relate to the supply of advanced foreign medical equipment, as well as the issues of mass attraction to Hainan of the best specialists in the field of pharmaceuticals and doctors of various specialties. Among the organizations that signed the agreements with the assistance of the Lechen Medical Tourism Experimental Zone Office are Boao Super Hospital, Hiyan Stem Cell Clinic and Rejuvenation Therapy, Qiyan, Ilin Boao Aging Care Center, Boao International Hospital, Tsymin International Boao Clinic: Australian company Cochlear, American AB, British Bio-Botanical Research, South Korean JK, Belgian UCB started cooperation with them.

"We will strive to provide patients with even more effective services, to improve the quality of service to satisfy demand," said Deputy Director of Boao Super Hospital Ye Juzhen. "Many more customers will be able to use advanced import technologies that meet modern international standards."

CIIE was held in Shanghai on November 5-10; representatives of more than 150 countries and regions of the world took part in it. Visitors got acquainted in the pavilions of the National Exhibition Congress Center, covering an area of ​​about 360,000 square meters, with products and services of more than 3,000 Chinese and foreign companies. The organizers of the large-scale EXPO are the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC and the Shanghai Administration.

The government program provides for bringing the pilot area of ​​international medical tourism Boao Lecheng to the world level in the field of medical technology and equipment by 2025. In particular, it is planned to create an advanced clinical center and a base for research work within the framework of this project.