BELGOROD, September 3. /TASS/. Unmanned systems units of the Russian Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps have destroyed over 240 dugout shelters and temporary field deployment sites of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region during August, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator with the call sign Grif told TASS.

"UAV operators of the Battlegroup North’s 11th Army Corps identified and destroyed over 240 Ukrainian dugouts and temporary field deployment sites in the Kharkov Region in August. The destruction of dugouts and temporary field deployment sites disrupts the deployment of enemy troops, reduces their activity, and hinders the supply of frontline positions," the soldier said.

According to him, Battlegroup North strikes the Ukrainian armed forces’ dugouts and temporary deployment sites using attack UAVs, including FPV drones. "Operators track targets from the air, verify the data received, and monitor the results of the crews’ operations," he added.