Foreign customers highly satisfied with Russian S-400 systems — FSMTC head

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. India is satisfied with the Russian S-400 air defense missile systems, and the Turkish military also praises them, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugayev said.

"We know for certain that Turkish experts speak highly of this system. But, in fact, it doesn’t need any extra publicity. The S-400 has proven itself to be extremely effective in many theaters of war. Our Indian partners, in particular, are very satisfied," he said in a comment for the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.