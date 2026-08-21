Six countries’ special force units to participate in competitions in Urals

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Teams from the special forces’ units of Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Russia will take part in the seventh Vyzov 7 (Challenge 7) special forces competition, which will be held at the Russian Central Military District training ground in Yekaterinburg on August 24-30, the district’s press service told TASS.

"During the competition, the teams will determine the best performers in handling several types of weapons – pistols, rifles, assault rifles, and sniper rifles – as well as in conducting assaults, rescuing simulated hostages, and evacuating from the battlefield. In addition, the competition includes a separate stage for sniper pairs and a military-style relay race – a total of eight competitive exercises have been planned for the participants," the press service said.

It noted that the final event, the awards ceremony for the winners, and the competition closing ceremony, will take place on August 30.