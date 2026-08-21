Northern Fleet ships finish preparations for long-range Arctic deployment

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Ships and support vessels of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet have finished preparing for a long-distance Arctic voyage to ensure the security of Russia’s maritime navigation, the fleet’s press service reported.

The Northern Fleet specified that naval Arctic deployments are aimed "at ensuring the safety of Russia’s maritime navigation and maritime economic activities in the Arctic."

"A detachment of ships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet, led by Deputy Commander of the Northern Fleet Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev, has completed preparations for a long-distance voyage across the waters of the Arctic Ocean," the statement said.

The press service reported that the detachment consists of the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin, the large landing ship Kondopoga, the rescue tug Pamir, and the marine tanker Sergey Osipov.

It noted that the naval crews’ skills in organizing replenishment at sea and receiving various cargoes, including liquid cargo, from a tanker while underway were tested. In addition, the crews’ readiness to act effectively in resolving various emergency situations was assessed.

Joint firing drills

In the waters of the Barents Sea, the Ivan Papanin and Kondopoga ships conducted joint firing drills using naval gun mounts against aerial targets. At the same time, in coordination with the aviation units of the Northern Fleet’s Mixed Aviation Corps, flights were conducted over the ships to test the effectiveness of their electronic warfare systems.

"The departure of the detachment’s ships and vessels from their home ports was supported by the mine-sweeping group of the Kola Flotilla of the Northern Fleet’s all-arms forces, which comprised the ocean minesweeper Vladimir Gumanenko and the coastal minesweeper Yadrin," the press service added.