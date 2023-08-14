Army 2023 forum’s expositions begin work outside Moscow

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The Army 2023 international military-technical forum’s expositions have begun their work near Moscow, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

This year, the international arms show’s expositions located on an area of about 300,000 square meters feature about 28,000 military and dual-purpose exhibits. Russia’s Defense Ministry has announced that contracts worth over 433 billion rubles (about $4.3 billion) are expected to be inked at the Army 2023 forum.

The forum is running simultaneously with the 11th Moscow conference on international security. The program includes the issues of global stability amid an emerging multi-polar world, interaction between defense ministries of various countries and military aspects of regional security in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Also, the second international anti-fascist congress will run on the territory of Belarus and at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center near Moscow. In addition to a plenary meeting, there are plans to hold a workshop titled: "Nazism in Ukraine: A View Through the Prism of the Special Military Operation."

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.