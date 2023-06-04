Russian air defenses intercept two Storm Shadow, two Tochka-U missiles — top brass

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles, two Tochka-U tactical missiles and 14 HIMARS and Uragan rockets of the Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

