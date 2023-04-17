Chinese defense chief visits Russian General Staff Military Academy — top brass

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. A Chinese military delegation led by Defense Minister Colonel-General Li Shangfu visited the General Staff Military Academy of the Russian Armed Forces during an official visit to Russia, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

"The guests got acquainted with the structure of the military higher educational institution, the educational process and the specifics of training personnel from foreign states. The Chinese delegation also visited the Academy’s museum," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian General Staff Military Academy is one of the oldest military educational establishments that provides instruction for generals, admirals and senior officers of the Russian Armed Forces and foreign armies. In December last year, the General Staff Military Academy marked its 190th anniversary.

Chinese Defense Minister Colonel-General Li Shangfu arrived in Russia on an official visit on April 16. This is his first foreign trip after he was appointed as head of the Chinese Defense Ministry. During his visit to Russia, the Chinese defense chief is set to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu.