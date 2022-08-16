Defense Ministry to sign contracts for production of UAVs at Army-2022 forum — source

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry will sign several contracts for the production of batches of strike and reconnaissance-strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at the Army-2022 forum, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS on the sidelines of the forum.

"As part of the Army-2022 forum, signing of several contracts for the production of drones for various purposes, including strike, reconnaissance and reconnaissance-strike ones is expected," the source said. The source did not disclose the details of the documents.

However, the source mentioned, in particular, the Inokhodets and Outpost UAVs. TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

The Inokhodets unmanned aerial system with a reconnaissance-strike aircraft is in service with the Russian army. Now these UAVs are widely used in the course of a special military operation in Ukraine.

The Outpost UAV is designed for collecting reconnaissance data, conducting search and observation flights, and performing search operations. UAVs of this type are also widely used during the special military operation in Ukraine.