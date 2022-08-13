Russia’s precision strikes eliminate almost 200 Ukrainian militants in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered precision strikes against the deployment site of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade, eliminating almost 200 militants in their special operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces against the temporary deployment site of the 10th mountain assault brigade in the area of the settlement of Pereyezdnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic eliminated up to 170 nationalists and 12 items of military hardware," the spokesman said.