Russia to have sea-based hypersonic weapons as of 2022 — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. A new sea-based hypersonic missile will enter combat duty in Russia as of next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the VTB Capital’s investment forum Russia Calling! on Tuesday.

"We have carried out a test, and a successful one. As of next year, we will have another sea-based missile, a hypersonic one. Mach 9. The time of approach to those who issue orders will be five minutes," Putin said.

He stressed that should attack systems emerge in Ukrainian territory, their time of approach to Moscow would be seven-ten minutes, and hypersonic weapons’ approach time - five minutes.

On November 18, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the Northern Fleet’s frigate The Admiral Gorshkov to hit a surface target in the White Sea. Earlier, a source told TASS that Tsirkon missiles would begin to undergo government certification tests in November. More launches would follow in December. A total of five missiles will be fired at naval and coastal targets. Two launches of Tsirkon missiles from the nuclear-powered submarine The Severodvinsk on October 4 paved the way for testing the missiles from a surface ship.

The Defense Ministry concluded a contract for purchasing the Tsirkon missiles at the Army-2021 weapons show on August 24.