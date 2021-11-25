Russia to feature Ka-52, Mi-35P attack helicopters at EDEX defense show in Egypt

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature the Ka-52 and Mi-35P attack helicopters and the Mi-17V-5 military transport rotorcraft at the EDEX 2021 international defense show that will run in Cairo on November 29 - December 2, the Company’s press office announced on Thursday.

"The Group’s partnership with countries of the Middle East has already become traditional in the military-technical sphere and at the EDEX show specialists of the Russian Helicopters will continue their work, which they began at the Dubai Airshow 2021 where they unveiled the Mi-28NE and Ka-52 strike helicopters and evoked great interest," the press office said in a statement.

"At the same time, the Holding Company is interesting in further developing cooperation in civil rotorcraft, considering the recent world premieres of the Ka-226T ‘Climber’ and ‘Ansat Aurus’ helicopters as the models for potentially expanding the order book in the region," the statement says.

At the EDEX 2021 defense show, the local operators of Russian helicopters will be offered various solutions to keep the rotorcraft fit and provide for their timely maintenance, the press office said. Countries of the Middle East and North Africa operate some of the world’s largest fleets of Russian helicopters. Over 500 Russian and Soviet rotorcraft are operational in the region today, it added.

The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ reconnaissance/attack helicopter can provide target acquisition and designation and is furnished with signature control devices, electronic warfare and active anti-jamming systems. It is designated to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in the tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time.