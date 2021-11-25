Russia to feature Ka-52, Mi-35P attack helicopters at EDEX defense show in Egypt

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature the Ka-52 and Mi-35P attack helicopters and the Mi-17V-5 military transport rotorcraft at the EDEX 2021 international defense show that will run in Cairo on November 29 - December 2, the Company’s press office announced on Thursday.
"The Group’s partnership with countries of the Middle East has already become traditional in the military-technical sphere and at the EDEX show specialists of the Russian Helicopters will continue their work, which they began at the Dubai Airshow 2021 where they unveiled the Mi-28NE and Ka-52 strike helicopters and evoked great interest," the press office said in a statement.
"At the same time, the Holding Company is interesting in further developing cooperation in civil rotorcraft, considering the recent world premieres of the Ka-226T ‘Climber’ and ‘Ansat Aurus’ helicopters as the models for potentially expanding the order book in the region," the statement says.
At the EDEX 2021 defense show, the local operators of Russian helicopters will be offered various solutions to keep the rotorcraft fit and provide for their timely maintenance, the press office said. Countries of the Middle East and North Africa operate some of the world’s largest fleets of Russian helicopters. Over 500 Russian and Soviet rotorcraft are operational in the region today, it added.
The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ reconnaissance/attack helicopter can provide target acquisition and designation and is furnished with signature control devices, electronic warfare and active anti-jamming systems. It is designated to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in the tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time.
The ‘Alligator’ is furnished with modern avionics and powerful armaments while its coaxial rotor system and enhanced longitudinal control enable it to effectively maneuver and perform complex aerobatic operations. The Ka-52 offers a high degree of protection for its crew, advanced automatic systems for easy piloting and is easy to service and maintain on the ground.
The Mi-35P features high performance characteristics and can effectively operate in hot climates and highlands. Its design ensures its low acoustic signature, high combat survivability and cuts the labor intensity of its maintenance. The helicopter is outfitted with a new digital flight control system that has improved its controllability and made the piloting process automatic to simplify a pilot’s operations.
The Mi-17 is a medium multirole helicopter and the export modification of the Mi-8 rotorcraft. Its multi-purpose capabilities and high performance characteristics have made it one of the world’s most popular Russian helicopters of this series, the press office said.
Russia to feature Antey-4000, S-350 ‘Vityaz’ air defense systems at EDEX defense show
The Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer will demonstrate mock-ups of its Antey-4000 and S-350 ‘Vityaz’ long-range anti-aircraft missile systems and also the ‘Viking’ medium-range surface-to-air missile launcher at the EDEX 2021 defense show in Egypt, the company’s press office announced.
"At the EDEX 2021 show, the Company will demonstrate the models of the Antey-4000 and S-350 ‘Vityaz’ long-range surface-to-air missile systems, the ‘Viking’ medium-range air defense weapon and also the Tor-M2E, Tor-M2K and Tor-M2KM short-range surface-to-air missile launchers," the press office said in a statement.
The Company’s specialists will tell visitors of its display stand about the specific features of the S-400 ‘Triumf,’ Buk-M2E, Tor-A and Tor-E2 surface-to-air missile systems and also the shipborne Rif-M, Shtil-1 and 9K96-3E ‘Resurs’ air defense weapons, the press office said.
Visitors of the Almaz-Antey display stand will also be able to view mock-ups of Podlyot-E, Kasta-2E2 and Gamma-DE airspace control radar stations and the Redikom repair and measurement equipment, it said.
In addition to military products, Almaz-Antey will feature mock-ups of civil products designed for air traffic control and the safe operation of airports: the Sopka-2 air route radar, RLK-10RA and Lira-A10 airfield radar stations and also the ROSC-1 optical radar of providing security of facilities and countering drones, the press office said.