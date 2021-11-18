Russian defense chief reports to Putin on Tsirkon missile successful test-launch

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful test-launch of a Tsirkon hypersonic missile in the White Sea, the Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that a Tsirkon hypersonic missile was successfully test-fired in the White Sea from the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov," the statement says.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that a Tsirkon hypersonic missile test-launched from the Northern Fleet’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov struck a naval target in the White Sea with a direct hit.

"The recording equipment data show that the hypersonic missile’s flight complied with the designated parameters. The target was destroyed by a direct hit," the ministry said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry specified, the hypersonic missile was test-fired against a sea target position in the White Sea. "The Northern Fleet involved its surface ships and naval aviation to provide for the test-firings and close off the area," the ministry said.

A source earlier told TASS that the state trials of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile would begin in November and continue in December. Overall, five test-launches against sea and coastal targets are planned. On August 24, 2021, a contract was signed at the Army 2021 international arms show on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian troops.