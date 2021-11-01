Latin American countries express their interest in Russian armored vehicles

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Latin American countries expressed their interest in cutting-edge Russian armored vehicles "Athlete-E" and "Strela" developed by Russia’s Military-Industrial Company (VPK), VPK CEO Alexander Krasovitsky told TASS on Monday.

"Yes, this interest was expressed as soon as these armored cars were demonstrated and the information about them appeared. But it’s necessary to understand that any potential partner is always cautious about new models, he waits for the information of vehicles’ exploitation in the country where they were developed and countries that have already purchased such models, he waits for the end of vehicles’ trials and their results. That’s fine," Krasovitsky said.

According to him, the armored vehicles manufactured by Russia’s military-industrial company are employed by Latin American countries. "It is noteworthy that Latin America is interested in both our wheeled armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles. Our vehicles are used in Venezuela and Uruguay," he said.

Krasovitsky added that the company [VPK] continues to cooperate with the countries of the region. "We are working with the Uruguayan side, as well as with other countries in the region. We offer almost the entire range of our hardware to supply in the region," he concluded.