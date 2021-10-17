Russian Mikoyan MiG-31 scrambled to escort US B-1B Lancer bomber over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. The Russian Mikoyan MiG-31 was scrambled to escort the US B-1B Lancer bomber over the Sea of Japan, Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported on Sunday.

According to the Center, Russian airspace control system detected an aerial target over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan approaching the state border. The Russian Mikoyan MiG-31 from the Eastern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to identify it.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the target as the US B-1B Lancer bomber and escorted it over the Sea of Japan. <...> No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the National Defense Management Center said.

As the Center noted, the Russian fighter’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace.