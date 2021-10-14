Cutting-edge nuclear-powered sub to enter service with Russian Navy in late 2022

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A-class) second serial-built strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Generalissimus Suvorov currently under construction at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) will be delivered to the Russian Navy in December 2022, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The strategic underwater cruiser Generalissimus Suvorov will enter the combat inventory of the Russian Navy in December 2022 while in December this year the missile carrier will be floated out. After that, it will enter trials, in which it will test-launch a Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile," the source said.

The Sevmash Shipyard declined to comment to TASS on this information.

United Shipbuilding Corporation Deputy CEO for Military Shipbuilding Vladimir Korolyov told TASS in September that the cutting-edge sub Generalissimus Suvorov would enter trials in 2022 and currently the underwater cruiser was being prepared to be put afloat.

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014. The sub belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines developed for the Russian Navy. Currently, four Project 955 and improved Project 955A submarines are operational in the Russian Navy. The fifth sub of this Project, the Knyaz Oleg, will be delivered to the Navy in December 2021.

Borei-and Borei-A-class submarines have been developed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering. They carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles and are outfitted with 533mm torpedo tubes.

Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.