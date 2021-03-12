Russian Navy ships visit Oman in long-distance deployment

KALININGRAD, March 12. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s corvette Stoiky and tanker Kola made a planned business call at the Omani port of Salalah in their long-distance deployment, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"During the second business call since the start of the deployment at the Omani port that will last through March 14, the Russian combat ship and the tanker will replenish fresh water and food supplies," the press office said, adding that the naval ships would continue accomplishing assigned missions after wrapping up their business call.

According to the data reported by the Stoiky and the Kola, the ships’ equipment and armament are operating in the normal mode. The sailors have carried out planned maintenance work on all the ships’ systems.

On December 16, 2020, the Baltic Fleet’s naval group comprising the corvette Stoiky, the medium sea tanker Kola and the sea tug Yakov Grebelsky deployed to the sea from the home naval base of Baltiysk for accomplishing planned long-distance deployment tasks. On February 15 and 16, the Stoiky and the Kola participated in the joint Russian-Iranian naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman and the northwestern Indian Ocean.

As was reported earlier, the corvette Stoiky and the tanker Kola that have marine corps anti-terror squads on their board escorted two foreign-flagged civilian vessels through the Gulf of Aden into the Arabian Sea to protect them against potential pirate attacks.

The corvette Stoiky and the tanker Kola earlier successfully fulfilled the task of escorting the Russia-flagged cargo ship Yeseniya from the Arabian Sea to the designated point in the Red Sea through the Gulf of Aden along a route of over 1,000 nautical miles on their anti-piracy mission.