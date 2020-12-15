Russia’s first Sarmat ICBM to enter combat duty in 2022

He also praised Russia’s Avangard hypersonic ICBM, which is already in service

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The first Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which can penetrate any existing missile defense, will enter service with Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) in 2022, RVSN commander Sergey Karakayev said. He also praised Russia’s Avangard strategic intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, saying that it heralds a new era of strategic hypersonic weapons.

Sarmat ICBM "At present, defense industry enterprises continue to get ready for state flight trials of the Sarmat ICBM system," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper. "It [Sarmat] is scheduled to enter combat duty in 2022." Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in March that modernization of production lines, needed for launching serial production of the state-of-the-art Russian ICBM, had been completed. The RS-28 Sarmat is a Russian advanced silo-based system with a heavy liquid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. It has been in the process of its development since the 2000s to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM. It weighs about 200 tonnes and has a throw weight of around 10 tonnes. The Sarmat is capable of breaching any existing and future missile defenses. Avangard ICBM Russia’s Avangard strategic intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system got its name - which means ‘avant-garde’ in Russian - for heralding a new era of strategic hypersonic weapons, Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces (RVSN) commander said.