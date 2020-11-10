Russia sends nearly 2,000 peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh, defense ministry says

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Russia has deployed 1,960 peacekeepers and 470 units of equipment by Il-76 military and transport planes to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"In order to control the ceasefire and the cessation military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, a Russian peacekeeping contingent is being deployed consisting of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored vehicles, 380 units of vehicles and special equipment," the ministry said.

The peacekeepers are being sent by Il-76 planes from the airfield in Ulyanovsk. The contingent will be mainly formed of units of the 15th separate motor rifle brigade of the Central Military District.