Russian radars track 41 foreign spy planes and 3 drones over week

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 44 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state border in the past week, the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Friday.

The paper’s infographics show that 41 foreign spy planes and three drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper stressed.

Russian fighters from the air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled twice to prevent the violation of Russia’s state border, the Defense Ministry said.