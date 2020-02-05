Russian Black Sea Fleet marines make parachute jumps from helicopter in drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 5. /TASS/. Over 500 Black Sea Fleet marines are practicing a tactical air assault force’s airdropping from a helicopter during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The marines are landing from a low-flying helicopter at an altitude of 2-3 meters, the press office said in a statement.

Also, the marines "are making parachute jumps with their full combat gear from an altitude of up to 800 meters from a Mi-8 helicopter." "The marines are making parachute jumps in the daytime in permissible weather conditions," the statement says.

The troops are practicing complying with the procedures within the required time limits to amass at the designated point after their landing, the press office added.