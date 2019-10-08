US mulls withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty — lawmaker

WASHINGTON, October 8. /TASS/. The US administration is looking into the possibility of withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel said on Monday.

"I am deeply concerned by reports that the Trump Administration is considering withdrawing from the Open Skies Treaty and strongly urge you against such a reckless action," the US lawmaker said in a letter to White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

The text of the letter was released by Engel’s office.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 in Helsinki by 24 member nations of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The main purposes of the open skies regime are to develop transparency, render assistance in monitoring compliance with the existing or future arms control agreements, broaden possibilities for preventing crises and managing crisis situations. The treaty establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of its participants. Now, the treaty has more than 30 signatory states. Russia ratified the Treaty on Open Skies on May 26, 2001.

For the past several years, Washington has been accusing Moscow of implementing the treaty in a selective manner and of violating some of its provisions. Russia has also put forward some objections regarding the way the United States has been implementing the agreement. In 2017, Washington imposed certain restrictions on Russian observation flights above its territory; Moscow came up with a mirror-like response some time later.