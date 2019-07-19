Over 30 Caspian Flotilla warships take part in combat readiness check in south Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 19. /TASS/. The crews of over 30 Caspian Flotilla warships are involved in a combat readiness check in the Astrakhan Region in south Russia and in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Friday.

"Overall, the Caspian Flotilla’s combat training measures in the Astrakhan Region and in the Republic of Dagestan involve more than 1,500 personnel, over 30 warships and support vessels and more than 150 items of combat and special hardware," the press office said in a statement.

During the combat readiness check, the personnel of a marine infantry regiment practiced alert actions, and also prepared their military hardware and performed a motorized march to the designated amassment areas at a practice range in Dagestan.

The combat readiness check is underway in all-arms formations of the Southern Military District, units of the Caspian Flotilla and the Black Sea Fleet under the command of District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Dvornikov to assess the actions of commanders and headquarters in a situation close to a real combat environment. The combat readiness check will last through June 21.