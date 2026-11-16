ISLAMABAD, November 16. /TASS/. Iran remains committed to diplomatic engagement and peaceful solutions to resolving the crisis in the Middle East and achieving a ceasefire, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran is still committed to diplomatic interaction and peace solutions," Iran’s top diplomat said at the 30th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). According to Araghchi, the United States "has pursued another course of action that involved aggression, threats <...>, economic coercion, and blockades."

Meanwhile, Iran has no fundamental differences with regional countries, the diplomat said, urging them not to use one another’s soil, airspace and facilities as launchpads for attacks. "Iran’s legitimate defensive measures are exclusively directed against the aggressors’ targets and military bases and should not be viewed as actions against the peoples or governments in neighboring countries," Araghchi emphasized.

Iran, alongside other countries in the region, needs not only an independent security system but also a reliable and sustainable regional mechanism to protect energy flows, ensure stable supplies, reduce external vulnerabilities and strengthen collective resilience to geopolitical shocks and disruptions, he insisted.