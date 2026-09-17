Russia, China can help establish global military tech rules — expert

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Russia and China can help shape international rules and restrictions in the field of artificial intelligence and other new military technologies, Tsinghua University Professor Wu Dahui told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on international security.

"There are currently no lower or upper limits in this area, nor are there any basic rules," the expert noted, speaking about the development of new technologies.

In his view, reaching agreements on AI and new military technologies would make it possible to establish basic international standards and limits on their use. He emphasized that "China, Russia, and most countries around the world should be working on this."