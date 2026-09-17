Russia-China military cooperation potential lies in AI, drones — expert

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. The potential for further military cooperation between Russia and China lies primarily in new military technologies, including artificial intelligence, big data, cyber threats, and unmanned systems, Tsinghua University Professor Wu Dahui told TASS in an interview.

"I believe that maintaining the existing mechanisms is sufficient, and that cooperation should now shift more toward the field of new military technologies, such as AI, big data, cyber threats, and unmanned systems," the expert said on the sidelines of the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on international security.

Wu Dahui noted that Russia and China have already established mechanisms for joint military exercises, as well as naval and air patrols. According to him, traditional areas of military cooperation between the two countries are already at a high level.