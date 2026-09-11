Indian PM, Putin welcome Innoprom India International Industrial Exhibition

New Delhi, September 11. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have welcomed the International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom India, highlighting its importance in expanding trade ties, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two leaders "welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom India, which was held for the first time in India from 1 September 9-11, 2026, and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties," the ministry pointed out.

Modi and Putin "also visited the Innoprom India exhibition and interacted with the participants."