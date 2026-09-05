Death toll from Nepal’s flooding rises to 1,344 — police

BEIJING, September 5. /TASS/. The death toll from landslides and flooding in Nepal has risen to 1,344, Nepalese police said.

According to police, 4,898 people, including Nepalese nationals and foreigners, remain missing. The number of missing foreign citizens stands at 698.

A flood struck northern Nepal on August 26, caused by a landslide on the border with China, about 20 kilometers northwest from the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A powerful flow of water, dirt and rocks rushed over 70 kilometers down the riverbed, destroying nearby settlements and flooding large areas.