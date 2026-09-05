BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. The German government is preparing the country for a prolonged conflict with Russia and possibly even for war by closing the Russian House and burning bridges between the two states, Co-chair of Berlin’s Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW) party branch Alexander King said at a demonstration against the closure of the Russian House.

The demonstration took place near the Russian House on Friedrichstrasse, drawing hundreds of participants. "We say: the Russian House must remain open," the politician said. He also considers it necessary to conduct negotiations regarding the Moscow branch of Germany’s Goethe-Institut cultural organization so that it can operate as well. "It is precisely in these times of war and crisis that we need easily accessible channels for dialogue, we need bridges. And those acting as the German government does, and those who support it are not preparing themselves, our state, or our country for peace, those doing it are preparing us for a prolonged conflict with Russia, for an eternal enmity, as [Foreign Minister Johann] Wadephul put it, and possibly even for war," King stressed.