US State Department approves sale of bombs, guidance kits, tank engines to Riyadh

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. The US Department of State has approved the possible sale of tank engines, bombs, precision guidance kits, and other systems to Saudi Arabia for a total of around $5.75 bln, according to a statement released on its website on Friday.

Saudi Arabian authorities have requested permission from the United States to purchase over 5,000 BLU-111 bombs, 5,000 BLU-117 bombs, about 10,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits, and other equipment and support, according to the document. "The estimated total cost is $5 billion," the statement reads. Moreover, Riyadh requested to buy 60 AGT-1500 tank engines with the estimated total cost of $750 mln. The State Department "decided to approve the possible sale."

The US administration has already notified Congress of the decision. The legislative body has 30 days to review the potential deal and potentially block it.