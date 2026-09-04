US becomes only country to vote against UN resolution supporting Equal Earth map

UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. The US was the only country to vote against a draft UN General Assembly resolution supporting the Equal Earth projection, which more accurately depicts the actual sizes of Africa and other regions of the world, a TASS correspondent reported.

A total of 164 countries voted in favor of the document, while six others - Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Serbia, Lithuania, and Estonia - abstained. Before the vote, the US envoy to the UN called for the document to be rejected outright, stating that Washington does not view the initiative as a neutral attempt to correct cartographic distortions but rather as part of a broader ideological agenda. The US delegation also stated that such resolutions distract the UN from issues of international peace, prosperity, and interstate relations.