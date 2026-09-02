US investigates circumstances of strike on wedding in Iran — NBC

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) is investigating circumstances of a deadly US strike on a wedding party in the Iranian city of Siril, NBC News reported citing a US official.

"We are not on the ground, so we have to let our experts do the analysis," the official was quoted as saying. "We are taking a look at it for sure because we don’t know."

An expert of arms intelligence firm Armament Research Services (ARES) told the TV channel that, in his opinion, the attack probably involved US air-delivered precision guided weapons.

Earlier, the US Central Command reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions were heard along the country’s southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. Fars, citing a Red Crescent official, reported that at least 68 people were injured and five killed in a US strike on a wedding ceremony venue in the Iranian city of Sirik.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was extremely concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including those caused by the attack on the wedding party.