Witkoff, Kushner fully focused on peace agreements — Rubio

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. The US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are fully focused on negotiating peace agreements, including a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Radio.

"We have people whose directive is to negotiate peace agreements, and that’s Steve Witkoff, and now Jared Kushner is involved in that," Rubio said when asked whether he planned to take a more prominent role in resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Witkoff and Kushner "dedicate themselves 100% of the time to negotiating peace agreements," he said. Rubio added that the administration assembled separate teams for every foreign policy area and that all participants work within a common approach.