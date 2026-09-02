Erdogan says discussed 'all' issues on bilateral agenda with Putin, alluding to S-400s

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that during his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on Tuesday, he discussed "all issues" on the bilateral agenda.

He made this remark in response to a question from journalists in his press pool regarding whether the topic of the S-400 air defense systems purchased from Russia and their possible sale to a third country had been discussed.

"We discussed with Mr. Putin all issues on our bilateral agenda," Erdogan replied to a direct question about whether the S-400 issue had been discussed with Putin. Earlier, the Turkish press had reported that the S-400s might be sold to a third country to resolve the issues between Turkey and the US regarding the F-35 fighter jets.

"As you know, Turkey was one of the partners in the F-35 program. It made a significant contribution. Negotiations regarding Turkey’s reinstatement into the program are ongoing. We believe this issue will be resolved as soon as certain processes in the United States are completed," he added.