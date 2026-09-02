WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. Russia retains the ability to take part in high-level international economic and diplomatic events despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and attempts by some Western countries to isolate Moscow, Foreign Policy reported.

According to the publication, the conflict in Ukraine "may rage on, but Russia remains far from an international pariah." In particular, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov recently took part in a meeting of G20 finance ministers in the United States. On the sidelines of the event, he held talks with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

Foreign Policy also noted that Russia participated in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital of Bishkek. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the summit’s final declaration, which condemns US and Israeli military action against Iran and forces associated with Tehran and denounces Western sanctions against some of SCO members, including Russia.

The media outlet points out that the Eastern Economic Forum is currently underway in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. The event "welcomed delegations on Tuesday from 80 countries to discuss ways to foster greater trade among Asia-Pacific nations, attract foreign investment, and improve quality of life."