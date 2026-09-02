Israel sees another major US operation against Iran as unlikely — media

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities believe Washington is unlikely to resume large-scale military operations against Iran until the US holds its midterm congressional elections on November 3, Al-Monitor reported, citing Israeli government sources.

"With all due respect to the Gulf of Hormuz, we are less interested in it," one of the sources said, adding: "Our working assumption is that until the midterm elections in the United States, the [US] president will not embark on an adventure of a significant scale, but will only strengthen what he has at the moment."

According to Israel, Washington is currently focused entirely on restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The Israeli leadership believes that US pressure and economic sanctions are sufficient to resolve the issue without the need for large-scale military operations.

"The current situation is the most convenient and effective for Israel," a senior Israeli security source told Al-Monitor. "Of all the bad alternatives, this is the best - tightening the US siege and economic sanctions," the source added.

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Iran’s Press TV, explosions occurred along the country’s eastern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US military facilities in Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq.