Iran to reciprocate If US returns to Islamabad memorandum — president

BISHKEK, September 1. /TASS/. Iran will continue to comply with the terms of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding if the US returns to its obligations, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

"It is clear that Iran's response to the US breach of its obligations has been proportionate. However, I state unequivocally that if the US resumes fulfilling its obligations under the memorandum, Iran will reciprocate without delay," he emphasized at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

Pezeshkian added that, unlike the US, Iran has "an impeccable track record of complying with its international obligations and treaties and has always acted in accordance with the principles of international law.".