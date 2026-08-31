Zaporozhye NPP power units’ safe operation maintained despite lack of external power

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. For the 12th consecutive day, staff at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have fully maintained the safe operation of the power units and other plant systems without external power supply, ZNPP Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The Zaporozhye NPP has been operating on diesel generator power for 12 days. The plant’s personnel are monitoring all safety parameters and the operation of the diesel generators around the clock. The safe operation of the power units and other plant systems is fully ensured," Yashina said.

On August 20, the ZNPP announced a complete loss of external power supply due to the shutdown of the last functioning 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 power transmission line. The nuclear power facility was switched to diesel generator operation. On August 29, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi stated that the IAEA is working to establish a new local ceasefire zone to repair the powerline.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev previously reported that the state corporation is working closely alongside the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure a temporary localized ceasefire. The objective is to safely deploy repair crews to restore the Ferrosplavnaya high-voltage powerline, which serves as a critical external power supply for the Zaporozhye NPP. Rosatom expects the ceasefire to be established this week.