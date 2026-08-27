Moldova holds military parade featuring NATO equipment in Chisinau on Independence Day

CHISINAU, August 27. /TASS/. Moldova held a military parade in Chisinau featuring NATO equipment to mark the 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.

More than 2,000 soldiers, officers and around 100 pieces of specialized military equipment took part in the parade, including armored personnel carriers, drones and other weapons supplied to Moldova by NATO countries, a TASS correspondent reported.

"This is an opportunity to show people how we have strengthened the country’s defense," Moldovan President Maia Sandu said as she reviewed the parade alongside Romanian President Nicusor Dan, who arrived in Chisinau for the celebrations.

Units and honor guards carrying the flags of Romania, Ukraine, Lithuania, Italy, Poland, France, the Czech Republic and the United States opened the parade. A column of veterans of the Transnistrian conflict followed them. National Army personnel, Interior Ministry officers, and State Protection and Security Service personnel then marched past.

After the parade, Vladimir Zelensky joined Sandu and Dan. They are expected to hold talks and then address the celebrations in central Chisinau, where a concert is being held to mark the holiday.