Some US allies in Mideast took 'semi-neutral' stance on Iran

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said some of US allies in the Middle East have taken a "semi-neutral" stance in the armed conflict between the United States and Iran.

"When this thing started, surprisingly to everybody, they started shooting missiles at sort of semi-neutral countries. They were going after Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain," the US leader told the WABC radio station in an interview.

The Iranian authorities said on many occasions that Tehran had not attacked any country in the region, targeting only US military bases.