North Korean missile falls outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in Sea of Japan

TOKYO, August 20. /TASS/. A suspected ballistic missile, which North Korea launched on Thursday, has already landed, the Japan Coast Guard said in a statement obtained by TASS.

At the same time, government sources told the Japanese public broadcaster NHK that the missile has fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Coast Guard urged vessels operating in the area to stay away from any missile debris they may encounter and immediately contact Japanese authorities. No damage to vessels has been reported.