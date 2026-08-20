Trump policy prompts US allies in Asia to seek greater self-reliance — media

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's recent decision to scale back joint military drills with South Korea because of his "good relationship" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is prompting Washington's allies in Asia to rethink cooperation and focus on defense self-reliance, Politico reported.

"Expect a refocus on self-reliance," an unnamed diplomat told the newspaper. "US defense tech is still the best, and it’s not economical or logical for countries already locked in on it to pivot or diversify due to interoperability and maintenance issues. <…> But I reckon there’ll be more investment by those that can in self-defense to reduce reliance on the US umbrella in the long term," he added.

Trump's actions are drawing attention not only in Seoul but across the Pacific region, raising questions about how volatile their relationship with the United States is, Politico said. "Recent signals look more like US disengagement, even though cooperation is clearly still ongoing," another Asian diplomat told the newspaper. "The key issue is increasingly not US intent, but US capacity to sustain the level of presence it has promised," he added.

The United States has long sought to strengthen alliances in Asia as a counterweight to Beijing's growing military dominance, Politico noted. However, in recent months, the Trump administration "has appeared to see that as less essential, and Asian countries have already been investing in their own capacities." Seoul sees the Trump administration's actions and approach as an insult, the newspaper said.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that Trump had instructed his aides to arrange a meeting with Kim Jong Un this fall. On August 16, Trump recalled his "very good relationship" with Kim and said he had ordered a reduction in the scale of drills with South Korea. Speaking about North Korea, the US president said the exercises "send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a country that, as long as Donald Trump has been president, has been unthreatening and respectful.".